EC chases Amadu Sulley for its Toyota Land Cruiser and Audi A6

The Electoral Commission of Ghana, EC has asked the dismissed deputy chairman of the Commission Amadu Sulley, to return two EC official vehicles currently in his possession
.
According to reports, the dismissed deputy EC chair, Amadu Sulley, has refused to return the said cars, a situation that has forced the EC to officially write to him to demand same.
In a letter dated August 14 2018, and signed by Christian Owusu Parry, Director of Administration at the EC, the Commission asked Amadu Sulley to return the cars [Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and an Audi A6 Saloon Car] with immediate effect.
“I have been directed to ask you to return the two official vehicles currently in your possession to the Commission,” the statement said.
“Dear Sir,
I hope this finds you in good spirit.
I have been directed to ask you to return the two vehicles currently in your possession tp the Commission.
The vehicles in question are Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GN 2147 – 13 and Audi A6 saloon car with registration number GX 863 – 15.
Please cooperate.
Yours faithfully,
Sgd.
Christian Owusu –Parry
Director of Administration”