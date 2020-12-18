EC HQ demo: 30 NDC supporters granted bail 

Ivorian President Ouattara appoints rival to cabinet Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has reshuffled his cabinet a day…

NDC wins Sene West seat The National Democratic Congress (NDC ) has won the contentious Sene West…

Over 400 new lawyers called to the Bar A total of 424 new lawyers have been called to the Bar to commence the legal…

Jean Mensa must resign - Ade Coker The Greater Accra Regional Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress…