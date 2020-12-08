EC to announce presidential election results at 5pm

The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated it will formally declare the 2020 presidential election results at 5pm.
The declaration would be done at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
Meanwhile, in a press statement issued Tuesday morning [December 8, 2020], the EC has announced that the collation of results is proceeding smoothly across the country.
"The Electoral Commission informs the general public that the process of collating election result at all constituency and regional collation centres is currently ongoing in the presence of political party agents," the statement said.
"The Commission's staff and field officials are working round the clock to ensure that the collated results are accurate and a true reflection of the will of the people of Ghana who turned out in their numbers to vote on 7th December, 2020."
The Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensah, serves as the returning officer for the presidential polls.
The announcement will come 24 hours after the close of polls on December 7 as promised by the commission.
Ghana went to the polls on December 7 to elect a President and 275 parliamentarians to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.