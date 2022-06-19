ECG announces power cuts, check out areas to be affected

Some parts of the Volta Region will experience power cuts on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
This was announced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
According to them, the development is to pave way for planned maintenance work by the Ghana Grid Company at the Asiekpe Bult Supply Point.
ECG, in a statement, noted the affected areas will include; Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, Sogakope, Keta, Akatsi, Ho and Kpeve among others.
The outfit has since apologised for any convenience the outage will cause.