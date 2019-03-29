Economic hardship, barrier for girls in attaining higher heights- Int'l org

Right To play, an international organization says that economic hardship in Ghana serves as a barrier for girls to attain higher heights in education.
Right To Play is a global organization that uses the transformative power of play to educate and empower children facing adversity.
According to the organization, girls education and empowerment are compromised by lack of adequate and sustained opportunities.
A career development programme was held at the Kwaku Panfo Municipal Assembly Basic School in the Ga South district of the Greater Accra Region yesterday, March 28, 2019, to empower young girls to develop career opportunities to help in nation building.
According to the Public Relations Officer of Right to Play in the Ga South District, Claudia Duedu, Girls are compromised by lack of adequate facilities and opportunities, support and investment.
That shouldn't serve as a barrier, young girls are supposed to be encouraged in choosing their career paths and motivated to push hard in the attainment of their goals''.
The career development forum was initiated by the Readwide for change network-Ghana, in collaboration with Right to play and the Ga South Municipal Education Directorate. The event was a community-based career development forum themed ''Innovate for change; create opportunities for girls''.
At the forum, 41 schools in the Ga South district participated. In attendance were career professionals, parents and teachers. Amongst career professionals invited to grace the occasion were, a Police Officer, civil engineer, lawyer, journalist, soldier, and a nurse.
During the event, the above-mentioned professionals contributed their quota to the development of the girl child.
Speaking at the event, the Police Commander of Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, DOVVSU of Weija, R Vortia encouraged girls to be confident, have a passion for their perceived future careers and focus on their goals
''I encourage you all to develop self-confidence in all you do. Have a passion for whatever you want to be . For without passion your intended career will be hanging in the air. Have a plan,study hard and strive to the top.As am here as a police commander I believe most of you are happy and proud of my profession.You can also make it,just focus on your goals, start somewhere and get there
''.
The DOVVSU police commander added that the girl child must be protected by the home, community and country at large.
Police Commander of Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, DOVVSU of Weija, R Vortia
Also, a Civil Engineer Mr Isaac Tei Mensah emphasized on the career development of the girl child, according to him there should be guidance in the career path of the girl child by teachers
''The teachers should make sure the girl child is guided in their various career paths, motivate them aside teaching subjects in class. Find a period to inspire our girls. Now women are competing with men everywhere ,even in Parliament.Am stressing on this, teachers put in your best in supporting our girls,be their channel of a great and bright future. To pupils,I want them to stop working towards becoming land guards , moto riders and traders as you see around,aim higher than that to make your parents proud''.
''Also, I schooled in a village like you are doing now, my father was a fisherman, I vowed to myself to move away from poverty now see me, from a fisherman's son to a civil engineer's son. Well, your success tomorrow depends on your seriousness today,''he added .
In an interview with PrimeNewsGhana, Director of Education of the Ghana Educational Service(GES), Ga South Municipal Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai said :
''Everything starts from the fundamentals,so we are looking at the Kindergaten,a research conducted revealed that KG children in the district could not read so we are trying with phonetics by making sure they read and i realized we are on it.So,we are monitoring teams apart from the circuit supervisors who go and monitor performances of pupils and bring us the results.With the help of the Right to play we are making progress,they identify needs pf the the district schools and support so I think we are on a right path''.
A pupil of Kwaku Panfro Joyce Beblee told PrimeNewsGhana that she has learnt that every girl can make it. And that girls should focus on their education. She finally adviced girls to desist from activities that would land them in becoming teenage mothers.
''I am really inspired'' she added.
Pupils and parents at the event