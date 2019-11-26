Edem Agbana is not a student loan defaulter but we can't apologize to him - PRO of SLTF

The Public Relations Officer of the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) George Laing says Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Edem Agbana is not a student loan defaulter.
The management of Student Loan Trust Fund on November 21, 2019, made public the first batch of loan defaulters whose arrears dated as far back as 2010.
An online portal that published the story featured the name of the NDC’s deputy National Youth Organiser.
It later emerged that his name was not published by the SLTF but rather published by the news portal.
Mr. Agbana says he took a student loan back in 2011 but paid back in 2018 and does not owe the SLTF.
Mr. Laing speaking to Joy FM says the report that Mr Agbana owes them is not from their quarters so they can't apologize to him for something they have no hand in.
"The story about Mr Agbana owing the SLTF is not emanating from our quarters, it came from one of the online portal, we have published about 40 names so far and Mr Agbana's name is not part, he does no owe us. We can't apologize to him because it did not come from us".
Edem Agbana in a series of the Facebook post made it clear that he does not owe them.
The post read; “I do NOT owe the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF). I have INSTRUCTED my lawyers to take the necessary legal actions against the fund for maliciously publishing my name among the list of loan defaulters. I will NOT treat my inclusion in the list as a 'Mistake' as they are seeking to suggest, because I strongly believe it is a DELIBERATE ATTEMPT to tarnish my reputation. This cannot be a mistake. My lawyers will take the necessary actions. For the records, let me repeat it unequivocally that I DO NOT OWE the SLTF.”
He has however threatened legal action against all online portals that published the story.