Education : Anti-plagiarism policy for graduate research introduced by UCC

An anti-plagiarism policy for graduate students has been introduced by the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
The policy is to protect the sanctity and originality of researches conducted by the university and also to deepen knowledge.
At the graduation ceremony organized by the university, Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah, announced to the congregation that the policy has been accepted and approved by the academic board of the university for implementation in the 2019/2020 academic year.
He explains the university’s quest to become the powerhouse in the arena of graduate education in Ghana caused the school of graduate studies to commission a committee to draft the policy.
“I am happy to inform you that the policy has been accepted and approved by the academic board of the university for implementation in the 2019/2020 academic year,” he announced.
The UCC VC stated that the university has also purchased the ‘turn it in’ software (a software for checking plagiarism) to help reduce the level of plagiarism and increase the potency and originality of research output.
“Currently, staff and postgraduate students are being trained in the use of the software,” he averred.
Prof. Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah also announced the resumption of work on the school of the graduate studies building complex which stalled for some time due to lack of funds from the GETfund.
He revealed that the GETfund scheme has assured the University of the release of the contract sum required for the project.
“The university made an appeal to the Minister of Education when he visited the school and he has given us full assurance of the release of the funds for the project,” he added.
The current enrolment of graduate students at the university stands at 7,381 and the University is optimistic that there will be an increase in enrolment year-by-year.
“We will continue to bridge the gender gap by rolling out more flexible career-oriented programs,” he assured.
