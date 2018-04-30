Education Minister awarded Best Minister for 2017

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been adjudged the overall Best Minister for 2017 at the 8th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards 2018.
The Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Foundation of Ghana(EFG) awarded Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, in recognition of the role he played in the education sector since he assumed office.
According to the organizers, the Education Ministry played a significant role in the fight for the effective implementation of the flagship policy, Free Senior High School by the Akufo-Addo government.
He was presented with a plaque by the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson at the awards ceremony which took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, April 28.
Dr Prempeh dedicated the award to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his vision in the education sector, especially for the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy.
He said the Ministry, through his leadership will continue to introduce policies that will help Ghana’s education.
Other winners were, John Peter Amewu – Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Dr. Felix Anyah – CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital etc.
Below are the full list of winners:
Corporate Executives:
Mrs Emelia Adjei Ohene-Kena, Managing Director Royal Crown Packaging Limited
Best Packaging Industry CEO of the Year, 2017
Mr Mustapha Ussif, Executive Director National Service Scheme
Best Young CEO of the Year (Public Sector), 2017
Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer Ghana Investment Promotion Centre
Best Business and Investment Service CEO of the Year (Public Sector), 2017
Samuel Sakyi-Hyde, Chief Executive Officer Unicredit Ghana Limited
Best Non-Bank Financial Services CEO of the Year
Solomon Lartey, Chief Executive Officer Activa International Insurance Limited
Best Insurance Services CEO of the Year
Ken Ashigbe, Immediate Past Managing Director Graphic Communications Group Limited
Best Media Communications CEO of the Year
Patience E. Akyianu, Managing Director Barclays Bank of Ghana
Best Woman CEO of the Year
Josh Varkey, Managing Director Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company Limited
Best Agri-Business Industry CEO of the Year
Yolanda Zoleka Cuba, Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Ghana
Best Telecommunications Industry CEO of the Year
Abiola Bawuah, Chief Executive Officer United Bank of Africa
Best Banking and Finance Services CEO of the Year
Jemima Oware, Registrar General’s Department
Best Woman CEO of the Year (Public Sector)
Dr. Nortey Omaboe, Chief Executive Officer Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNET)
Best ICT and Trade Facilitation Services CEO of the Year (Public Sector)
Dr. Felix Anyah, Chief Executive Officer Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
Best Healthcare Services CEO of the Year (Public Sector)
Stephen Amoah, Chief Executive Officer Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC)
Best Microfinance and Small Loans Service CEO of the Year
Paul Asare Ansah, Director General Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority
Best Maritime and Ports Industry CEO of the Year (Public Sector)
Joe Anokye, Director General Natioanal Communications Authority
Best Telecommunications Authority Industry CEO of the Year (Public Sector)
Entrepreneurs
Dr. Edem Bart Williams, Chief Executive Officer Commerz Savings and Loans
Best Non-Bank Financial Services Entrepreneur of the Year
Nicholas Bortey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Liranz IT Consulting Limited
Best Technology and Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year
Isaac Amoako-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer Classic Amodel Ghana Limited (CAGL)
Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Catherine Nana Esi Anowah Coffie, Chief Executive Officer Anowah Afrique Limited
Best Garments and Apparel Entrepreneur of the Year
Omane Frimpong, Managing Director Wilkins Engineering Limited
Best Electrical and Renewable Energy Entrepreneur of the Year
Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor, Chief Executive Officer New Crystal Health Services Limited
Best Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year
Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, Managing Director Frimps Oil Company Limited
Best Oil and Gas Entrepreneur of the Year
Jane Reason Ahadzie, Chief Executive Officer Stopover JRA Enterprise
Best Personal Care and Cosmetics Entrepreneur of the Year
Jonathan Lamptey, Chief Executive Officer Comsys Ghana Limited/Telesol Limited
Best IT and Telecommunications Entrepreneur of the Year
Gideon Ankrofi Ayiku, Chief Executive Officer Rehoboth Properties Limited
Best Real Estate and Property Development Entrepreneur of the Year
Ghazi Azar, Chairman and Managing Director Azar Group
Best Manufacturing Entrepreneur of the Year
David Osei Amankwah, Managing Director David Walter Limited
Best Civil Engineer and Building Construction Entrepreneur of the Year
Harold Quarshie Awuah-Darko, Chairman Premium Group
Best Insurance and Pension Entrepreneur of the Year
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Overall Best Minister of the Year
John Peter Amewu, Minister for Land and Natural Resources
Distinguished Public Officer of the Year
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Groupe Nduom
Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Award
Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer Zylofon Media/Menzgold
Best Business Executive of the Year
Yvonne Nduom, senior Vice President Groupe Nduom
Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year
Daniel Awuah-Darko, Executive Group Chairman Vanguard Group
Best Group Chairman of the Year
Felix Anyah, Chief Executive Officer Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
Overall Best CEO of the Year (Public Sector)
Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman McDan Group of Companies
Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Year