Education Ministry defends decision to extend Anthony Boateng's contract at GES

Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Yaw Opoku Mensah has come to the defense of Anthony Boateng after his extension as Deputy Director of Management Services at the Ghana Education Service (GES).
This follows President Akufo-Addo granting an official request written by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to extend the office tenure of Anthony Boateng.
The Service claims Anthony Boateng's expertise is needed to improve the education sector.
However, Teacher unions in a statement called on GES to direct all persons past their retirement age to hand over their posts to the next in line.
The teacher unions that made the call were the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Ghana National Association of Teachers, Teachers and Educational Workers Union and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.
But reacting to the issue, Yaw Opoku Mensah said the government is not obliged to heed to the union’s calls.
“Within this critical period, we need experienced hands like that to be able to ensure that you carry out the reforms that are needed for the betterment of our education system,” he added
Akufo-Addo this week extended Anthony Boateng as Deputy Director of Management Services at GES for an additional year.
During the period of extension, he will continue his current role and assist in the development of the Ministry’s National Education Institute.
According to available records, this is the second request of extension contract for Anthony Boateng as the Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of GES.
On 2nd August 2021, the office of the President granted one-year extension of Service to Mr. Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director-General for the Ghana Education Service.
Anthony Boateng is a senior Member of the Ghana Bar Association and belongs to several professional bodies both locally and internationally.
It might be important to add that he has served as Ag. Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council and among his current schedules is that he is the Chairman of the National Steering Committee on the Implementation of Inclusive Education in Ghana.