Emile Short urges Parliament to pass Conduct of Public Officers Bill

Former Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) boss, Emile Short has called on Parliament to pass the Conduct of Public Officers Bill to law to give legal backing to the code of conduct designed for public officials.
According to him, the Conduct of Public Officers Bill when passed into law will help to deal with the conduct of public officers who are found culpable of conflict of interest.
President Akufo Addo on Thursday, August 22 2019, suspended from office with immediate effect the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei.
This followed the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary video conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled “Contracts for Sale”.
The President has subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for their prompt action.
Speaking on Joy FM, the former CHRAJ boss, Emile Short responding to the latest investigative piece by Manasseh Azure, said the passing of the bill into law will be the solution to the problem
''CHRAJ has issued guidelines on conflict of interest. During my term in office, we started discussions with the attorney general's office on passing legislation to deal with conflict of interest which resulted in the drafting of a bill which is known as the called the conduct of officers bill 2013. The bill, unfortunately, is still in parliament and has not been passed''.
''I am urging Parliament to as soon as possible pass the conduct of public officers bill 2013 because it's an important piece of legislation which will assist in the promotion of anti-corruption''.
Following the suspension of the PPA boss, the Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) Linda Ofori-Kwafo said she and her outfit will push for the suspension of the entire board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).
Meanwhile, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said President Akufo-Addo has also notified the chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr Adjei hands over his office to Mr Frank Mante, the Deputy CEO of the PPA.
