Eugene Arhin’s ex-wife petitions IGP to investigate threats on her life

Gloria Assan, the lady whose dramatic divorce with Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, made headlines, is in the news again, this time over claims that a foreign phone number has been sending threatening text messages to her.
She has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the threats made on her life and her lawyer's.
A copy of Gloria Assan’s petition, which has since gone viral, states that the faceless person sending the threatening messages via UK number, +447908633219, seems to be listening to her calls secretly too.
“The person who sent the message had detailed almost all the discussion that transpired between me and my lawyer and proceeded to issue throats to my lawyer and in a subtle way demanded the lawyer to back off,” parts of the petition stated.
Gloria’s marriage with Eugene came to a dramatic end last week after about nine years together at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court recently.
Gloria filed for divorce earlier this year, alleging that Eugene has cheated on her with one Chantelle Kujawu.
The court presided over by Justice Cecilia Don Chebe, awarded Gloria Assan some of the reliefs she sought, including three vehicles, an uncompleted 5-bedroom house owned by Eugene at Kpone Katamanso and a lump sum of GH¢100,000.
The court also granted Eugene’s ex-wife custody of their three kids.
Eugene Arhin, according to the court, has visitation rights whenever he wanted so long as Gloria is given at least two hours prior notice.
Eugene is also to pay 60% of a GH¢6000 monthly cost of the upkeep of the children. Gloria will take the rest.
The court, however, said Gloria was unable to prove the allegations of infidelity and hence reduced a request for a GH¢2 million compensation to GH¢100,000.