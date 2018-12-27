Ex- President Kufuor's son pulls out of NPP Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries

Ex-President Kufuor's son Edward Agyekum Kufuor will not be contesting in the upcoming primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency after he pulled out.
Edward Kufuor was among five other candidates who were set to contest in the primaries scheduled for December 29, 2018.
He successfully passed through the vetting but his withdrawal comes as a surprise to many.
This was confirmed to citinews by Alhaji Issa Sawadogo, the NPP’s Secretary for Ayawaso West Wuogon on Wednesday evening.
The businessman and reverend Minister who’s not known in politics did not give much details for his withdrawal, except to say it was for personal reasons.
This latest move means the race is now down to five persons namely a Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye, Madam Victoria Esinam Ansah Offei, Assembly Member for Legon Electoral Area, Samuel Amankwah, a former constituency youth organizer, and Lydia Alhassan, an ex-wife of the late MP for the area, Emmanuel Agyarko.
The Electoral Commission has set Thursday, January 31, 2019, as the date for the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency by-election.
Read also: Ex-Prez Kufuor's son among 5 other NPP candidates for Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana