Examination leakage hits Ghana School of Law hours before paper

The Ghana School of Law entrance examination expected to be written at 10 am today, September 23, 2022, has leaked.
According to a Citi News report, the paper has been shared widely on a number of social media platforms.
The examination, which is being supervised by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council, has four questions that candidates are expected to answer.
READ ALSO: Ghana School of Law President impeached after financial impropriety allegations
It is not clear yet whether the examination will be allowed to take place.
Sources at the General Legal Council indicate that there are some deliberations ongoing on the way forward.
In July 2022, the Independent Examinations Body cancelled the Civil Procedure paper at the School of Law because it was suspected to have leaked hours before the time it was scheduled to be written.
A copy of the exam paper had been widely shared on some social media platforms.