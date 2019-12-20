Exhibit tolerance for a peaceful 2020 elections - Pentecostal Council to political parties

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has asked political parties to institute measures that will ensure peace before, during and after the 2020 general elections.
A statement issued by the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council urged the citizenry to tolerate each other during the election period to promote peace.
“We urge all Ghanaians and especially the political parties to exhibit the greatest sense of tolerance in our political discourse, eschewing extreme partisanship and seeking consensus building in all our engagements, with the ultimate aim of a peaceful united Ghana before, during and after the December 2020 General elections,” the council said.
It further stated that; “While the Electoral Commission to seek consensus building and transparency at all times in its deliberation with political parties and other stakeholders on all processes leading to the December 2020 elections, we also call on stakeholders, especially the political parties to be circumspect in the manner they critique the Electoral Commission in order not to compromise their impartial and constitutionally guaranteed independence.”
On December 7 2020, the country will be going to the polls to elect a President to manage the country’s affairs. Similar periods in the past have ushered in heightened tension coupled with pockets of violent incidents and clashes.
Again, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council urged Ghanaians to avoid political conflicts during the Christmas and New Year festivities.
They encouraged Ghanaians to show God’s greatest gift of love to humanity through the birth of Jesus Christ into his world.
The council charged ''citizens to instil peace and reconciliation going into 2020, after what they describe as a “rancorous period of political disagreement and extreme partisanship.”