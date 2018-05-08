Expect heavy downpours on Tuesday - Meteo warns

A rainstorm is expected to hit parts of the country on Tuesday May 8, 2018, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned.
The GMA says the storm is coming from Nigeria towards Ghana and it will hit some coastal areas of the country.
Duty Forecaster at the GMA Office at the Kotoko International Airport (KIA) in Accra, David Quaye, in an interview with Prime News said the storm is expected to hit the nation in the later part of the day.
Places like Ada, Keta, Tema, Accra, Madina, Koforidua, Winneba and Akosombo, are expected to be hit by the storm later part of Tuesday.
Mr. Quaye is therefore, advising the general public to avoid taking shelter under transformers and not to hold metallic objects.