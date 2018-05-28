Expect heavy winds in parts of Ghana on today – Meteo warns

The heavy downpour that hit parts of the country on Sunday May 27, 2018, is expected to repeat itself in parts of the country on Monday May 28, 2018.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) said currently, the northern sector of the country is experiencing rains and it expected to move to the western part of the country.
Sunday’s heavy rains in parts of the country flooded most places causing dangers to most residents.
Many residents in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra and other parts had a difficult time getting out of their homes following the heavy downpour on Sunday morning.
Parts of the area were submerged by rain waters, making mobility difficult and disrupting some church services and other activities.
Areas such as the Carl Reindorf Street, popularly known as Otodjor, were severely affected as drains overflowed their banks.
The rains, which started before 9 am also, prevented many worshippers from going to Church as all routes had been taken over by rain waters.
Many residents who wanted to defy the rain to attend and return home from Church service were forced to walk barefooted through the rushing water which was almost at knee level.
Duty Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Adom Derkye, in an interview with Prime News Ghana on Monday said: “it is raining in the north and it is moving to the western part of the country”.
He said “the central part of the country will experience heavy winds” while "the hilly areas will experience rains”.
“Some parts of the country will experience rains and in the evening, from 6pm to 8p, there will be isolated rains”, Mr. Derkye added.
He cautioned that “those driving on the mountainous areas should be extra careful”.
