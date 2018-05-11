Expect more rains, stay safe - Meteo warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has predicted that there will be “moderate to heavy thunderstorms” throughout the country within the next 24 hours.
The GMA on its Thursday May 10 predictions saw heavy downpours in parts of the country from the night to Friday.
The heavy downpour flooded most parts of Accra and other places in the country.
The Duty Forecaster at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Meteorological Agency, Thomas Biney, in an interview with Prime News Ghana on Friday May 11, 2018, said the moody weather conditions will continue throughout the day in every parts of the country.
Mr. Biney said there would be intermittent rains in parts of the country in the course of the day and so farmers and fishermen should be extra careful in their line of duties.
He said “inhabitants in flood-prone areas should, therefore, take necessary precaution to avoid loss of lives and properties”.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana