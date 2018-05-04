Family of murdered cop wants justice

Family of late Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku who was shot by some suspected armed robbers at Bogoso last Sunday are demanding for justice from the Ghana Police Service force and government or sort to other means to get justice for the late son.
Lance Corporal Duku was on official duty providing escort service to an Indian businessman to transact business at Plate and Plume when the unfortunate incident occurred.
The Father of the murdered Police, Kweku Duku, in an interview with Takoradi based Connect FM said, his son played an instrumental role in catering for the family and as such, will do everything within his power to get justice for him.
The Mother, Rebecca Duku who on the other hand kept crying uncontrollably, accused an unnamed police officer, as being part of the suspected armed robbers and calls for serious investigation for the said police officer to be identified.
His wife, Memunatu Aruna, who is a student nurse at Damango Nursing Training School said the news of the demise of the husband came as a shock to her because she has communicated with the husband earlier on.
The murdered Police left behind a daughter.
Background
A police officer with the Tarkwa Divisional Command in the Western Region was reportedly shot dead on Sunday April 29, 2018, at Bogoso, near Tarkwa.
Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku was said to be escorting a huge sum of money to the premises of Plat and Plume Gold Refinery Company Limited based at Bogoso when he was reportedly shot by some unidentified armed men.
Other sources also had it that officials of the gold refinery approached the Tarkwa police and requested for police escort to enable them convey money from Bogoso to Tarkwa.
The suspected robbers allegedly overpowered a security man and some workers at the gold refinery when they invaded the premises.
Source said the robbers tired up the security man stationed at the premises and other workers. And then the gangsters managed to rob the company of an amount of GH¢900,000 before killing the policeman.
Unconfirmed reports had it that the armed robbers, numbering about four who wore face masks, bolted with the policeman’s weapon.
The lifeless body of the cop has since been deposited at the Tarkwa Hospital morgue pending autopsy.
Police report
The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku said on the said date, one Shaibu Bashiru, 35, and Rajinder Singh, 50, an Indian national, reported the case to the police in Tarkwa.
She indicated that the two complainants went to the police station with three 9 mm empty shells and two damaged handcuffs.
According to the PRO, the two reported that four armed robbers with face masks and pistol invaded the company’s premises, tired up the security man and other workers and made away with GH¢900,000.
In the process, the suspects shot and killed Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku, who was escorting unspecified amount of money to the company’s premises.
She said they escaped with the booty and later abandoned the vehicle – Nissan Roque with registration number GE 411-16 – at Opong Valley junction, near Bogoso.
Arrest
DSP Adiku indicated that 28 suspects of the refinery company are in police custody on suspicions.
She also pointed out that, five other suspects, who had been picked up, were being interrogated.