Farmer hangs himself after butchering wife

A 36-year old farmer, Samuel Bosoko has hanged himself after butchering his wife at Awudikrom near Fumso in the Adansi North District of Ashanti Region.
The farmer, Mr. Bosoka had been married to his 32-year-old wife, Ablah Kakra, for over 12-years and had 4 children with and the eldest being a 12 year-old girl.
The daughter of the deceased recounted to the Police that, at about 5am on Monday April 23, 2018, the late Kakra was preparing palm oil for sale as her usual routine.
She was indoors with her 3 siblings who were asleep at the time.
She said she heard her mother screaming and when she stepped out, she saw her father chasing her mother around with a machete.
The Adansi North District Police Commander, Sup. Yaw Asubonteng also revealed that when neighbours came to the scene, they saw Kakra bleeding profusely and rushed her to the New Edubiase Hospital, whilst Bosoka reportedly fled to the bush.
Kakra was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, and her body was subsequently deposited at the morgue for autopsy.
Moments after her death, a search party found the farmer hanged g on a mango tree in someone's cocoa farm dead.
The Police commander has said investigations are still ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the couple.