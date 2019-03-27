Female students of UENR leave school after threats by a blackmailer to leak their nude photos and videos

Some female student of the University of Energy and Natural Resource-Sunyani (UENR) say they have been forced to leave the school after being blackmailed by a male student threatening to publish their nude videos and photos.
The victims say they have been left with psychological and emotional trauma. They have however accused the school authorities of failing to sanction the perpetrator one Benjamin Ofoi.
Reports say all level 100 hundred female students received WhatsApp messages inviting them to join hookup, a dating network on campus promising them rich white partners.
New entrance were required to send nude pictures and videos to an unidentified person to facilitate the process, the unsuspecting students after sending the nude materials received threatening messages from different lines asking them to pay between 800-4,300 Ghana cedis and are also to give in for sexual affairs with the anonymous caller or risk having their pictures and videos in the public domain.
One of the victims says this has affected her very much and has caused some form of social fear within her.
"He asked me to come and meet him so we have sex at a hotel and I said no, this has affected my life very much because every time someone is approaching me I have this fear in me"
One other victim said a nude picture of her was taken by the suspect without her knowledge when she was sleeping in a hostel and that was used to blackmail her. She has since changed schools and cited a lack of insecurity and lack of action by the school authorities to act.
In a letter dated March 7, 2019, and addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the school, the Student Council expressed worry over authorities failure to act.
The University authorities, however, say they have done their best despite what they describe as an impediment in their way by the suspect.
"You know in the University there are processes and procedures, we have also activated our Disciplinary Committee for junior members of the University and the suspect was supposed to appear and go through the process but he has gone to court to file an injunction against the DC" Appiah Kubi who is a spokesperson of the University told Joy News.
Read also: Princess Shyngle reveals how blackmailers got her nude photos and videos
We made over 10 sex videos – Pastor speaks after sex tape scandal
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News