Stop globetrotting and address security concerns - Agalga to Akufo - Addo

Ranking Member of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga says President Akufo - Addo should stop globetrotting and find a lasting solution to the emerging security issues in the country.
Mr Agalga described as bizarrely shocking President Akufo-Addo’s deafening silence on increasing reports of attacks on Ghanaian journalists under his watch.
His comments come on the back of the arrest and alleged torture of the Editor of online news portal ModernGhana, Emmanuel Ajorfor Abugri and his colleague by operatives of the National Security.
Speaking to Starr FM, James Agalga said it is surprising that the President is aware of the attacks on journalists in the country and is not addressing the issue but rather interested in travelling to other countries
“Journalists have been in the news for quite some time, I mean they have been subjected to abuse and attacks and in some cases the lives of journalists have been cut short in this country under the Presidency of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the man who in times past was touted as the champion of human rights.”
“Today, all these abuses are happening under his watch and the man isn’t even speaking to the issues. That’s what is most shocking and amazing. It is bizarre that all these things are happening and the president will not find the time, he will not stop globetrotting and address these major security concerns.”
Bachground
An editor and colleague of an online news outlet in Accra, ModernGhana were apprehended by a group of men introducing themselves as National Security operatives who stormed their office yesterday, June 27 2019.
Editor-In-Chief of ModernGhana, William Nana Beeko said the raid was carried out after a publication was made about the National security minister Albert Kan Dapaah and New Patriotic Party MP Afenyo-Markin.
Editor of an online news portal, Modern Ghana says he was subjected to electric shock and other forms of torture by national security operatives after his arrest last Thursday.
The editor and his colleague were accused of alleged cybercrime.Gun-wielding operatives stormed the company’s office in Accra without a warrant and strapped the heads of two of the staff in black polythene bags, a staff has claimed.
Narrating his ordeal, editor of ModernGhana, Emmanuel Ajafor said he was tortured, cried like a baby and ended up begging for his life
''Every question they asked came with a slap, sometimes I was giving slaps for unconvincing answers. They used an electric shocker to shock my body to the extent of shocking my ears with a shocker. After that, they put handcuffs on my hands and they were giving me punches. I had to lean against a wall with my legs up and hands down as if I was doing a press up. I cried like a newborn baby''.
Meanwhile, the National Security has denied claims of torturing Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, an editor of ModernGhana.