Fisheries Ministry to commission 20 completed premix automated outlets

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, has disclosed that she will be commissioning 20 completed premix automated outlets.
“It is anticipated that by the end of the year, majority of the sites would have been completed and dispensing fuel,” she noted.
She said these outlets have been created to help curb the issues of middlemen and hoarding which had hampered the successful distribution of premix fuel to the fishers.
The Minister disclosed this at the 2023 closed season engagement with major stakeholders in the fishing industry in Accra on Thursday.
Mrs Koomson also did indicate that since the stakeholders had agreed that the successful implementation of the closed season depends on their collective effort, the Ministry will continue to empower the Fisheries Enforcement Unit to curb all illegal activities.
“Let me also mention that, we have also changed the gear for the trawl vessels to reduce bycatch and landings of juveniles,” the minister disclosed.
According to the Minister, she has also directed that trawl vessels cannot stay on the sea for more than 30 days for any of their expeditions.
As part of the engagement, a study on the 2022 closed season was presented to the participants.
The fishers who were represented by their various unions from all the coastal areas of the country attested to it and encouraged the minister to continue enforcing it.
From 1st to 31st July was adopted for this year’s closed season for inshore and canoe fishers and 1st July to 31st August was adopted for industrial trawlers.