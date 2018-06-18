Focus on development oriented reporting - Dan Botwe

The Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, has impressed on the media to keep much attention to development oriented reportage.
He expressed worry that the media's seeming focus on political discussions and neglecting the prime interest of the public is worrying and advised that they reshape their agenda to promote development.
The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency in the Eastern Region, was speaking at the maiden edition of the Eastern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards ceremony in Koforidua.
The event was on the theme: "Repositioning the Eastern Region for Investment and Job Creation: Role of the Media".
Mr. Botwe pledged to get the Eastern Regional caucus of MPs to partner the Association to reposition the Region for development.
The Vice Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Professor Mrs. Smile Afua Gavua Dzisi, reminded journalists of their demanding task of maintaining dignity, avoiding sensationalism as well as ensuring entrepreneurship development.
She also emphasized that the media serves as a catalyst in the creation of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and thus advised media practitioners to be well positioned to become an engine for economic development.
The Regional Chairman of the GJA, Maxwell Kudekor, urged his colleague media practitioners to conform to the new paradigm shift by using their platforms to attract investment and job creation.
He also urged the journalists in the Eastern Region not to be perturbed about being tagged as an anti government when they write in the interest of the public.
In all, eight journalists and two media houses, Eastern FM and FAWE FM, in the Region were awarded at the ceremony.
Ama Takyiwa Ampadu Nyarko and David Kodjo, both of Ghanaian Times received the Best Health and Rural reporter respectively whiles Gilbert Frimpong of the Daily Statesman was adjudged the Best Environmental Reporter of the year.
Sylvanus Gatorwu of Healthylifegh.com and Kwadwo Amoako Gyampa of Good life FM were also recognized for emerging the best in HIV Response Reporting.
For Business reporting category, Candida Dery of GBC Sunrise FM was adjudged winner while Ebenezer Ayeh of UTV emerged Best Road Safety Reporter.
Kwadwo Amoako Gyampah again received the best Indigenous Newscaster prize.
All the award winners received a plaque and a certificate each as their prizes but the Best Business reporter was given an HP laptop donated by Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).