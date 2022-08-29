Foreign Affairs Ministry debunks claims of issuing NAM1 a Service Passport

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana has negated claims saying it has not issued any Service Passport to the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (popularly known as NAM1).
This claim comes after a publication over the weekend suggested NAM1 is been protected by the state and holds a Service Passport.
However, in a Twitter post today August 29, 2022, the Ministry indicated that checks from their system show NAM1 only holds an ordinary passport, which was issued in Accra, by the Passport Office.
The Ministry, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the said publications as it is 'blatantly false.'
"The Ministry's attention has been drawn to a publication on Ghanaweb suggesting that the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (popularly known as NAM1) holds a Service Passport.
The Ministry wishes to state categorically that, the Passport Office has not issued any Service Passport to the person in question. Checks from our system indicate that NAM 1 only holds an ordinary passport, which was issued in Accra, by the Passport Office.
"The general public must therefore disregard the said publication, as it is blatantly false."
The brief facts of the freedom of NAM 1 as presented to the court by then ASP Asare, (now DSP Asare) were that in October 2018, the police received a complaint from about 16,000 people that Menzgold had convinced them to invest GH¢1.68 billion in a gold purchase scheme that yielded 10 per cent monthly interest.
DSP Asare told the court that, the complainants said their money was locked up and they could not find Mensah and the other principal officers of the company.
He said investigations revealed that Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult were incorporated as limited liability companies in 2013 and 2016, respectively.
DSP Asare said Menzgold obtained a licence from the Minerals Commission in August 2016 to purchase and export gold from small-scale miners, and that in order to successfully engage in the business, Nana Appiah founded Brew Marketing Consult to be a gold buying agent.
DSP Asare said although Menzgold was licensed to purchase gold, it was not licensed by the Minerals Commission to trade in gold.
Notwithstanding the lack of such a licence, he said, Menzgold went public after its incorporation and invited the public to deposit money for a fixed period with interest, on the pretext of gold purchasing.
He said further investigations revealed that the three accused persons were the directors and principal officers of Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult.