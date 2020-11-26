Foreign Ministry commissions passport office in Tamale

Another Passport Application Center has been commissioned in Tamale.
This means residents of the Northern region will now have the opportunity of availing themselves of additional passport service without having to travel to Accra or Kumasi.
It is also envisaged that the establishment of this Premium Passport Application Centre in Tamale would create business opportunities in the supply chain where indigenes, residents and well-meaning Ghanaians can take advantage and set up their own small businesses.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Mohammed Habibu Tijani, who supervised the commissioning on behalf of Minister Ayorkor Botchwey likened the Tamale Passport Application Center to others in Accra and Kumasi.
“Indeed, the facility we are commissioning today is the third Premium PAC to be opened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and in collaboration with private sector after the Accra and Kumasi Premium Centres. The goal is to ease the incessant pressure on various Passport Applications Centres (PACs) across the entire country, and the Northern Region was chosen to provide this additional service to people who desire to process their passports in comfort and great convenience and are able to afford the service.”
As part of the process to expand the digital space and to continue to innovate in a fast-changing and dynamic world as well as to address the challenges, the ministry has adopted and operationalised government’s digitization policy by automating the process of acquiring passports through the online passport application system.
Also present at the event was the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed; Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Iddirisu Musah Superior as well as Regional Security Commanders and Heads and Staff of Allied Institutions.