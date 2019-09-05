Forestry Commission to burn seized rosewoods

The Forestry Commission says it will begin burning all illegally fell rosewoods seized across the country.
According to the Forestry Commission, the new step has become necessary because individuals have developed new ways to escape the arrest.
CEO for the Forestry Commission Kwadzo Owusu Afrieyie speaking to Joy FM said, "Because we are attacking them on the road now they are taking other routes on the Volta lake bringing them, we've dispatched our men to go there and wait for them and last week we arrested about 5 vehicles what I have decided to do and I think I have the support of my board is to burn them..."
MP and NDC parliamentary candidate for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak said the committee set up by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to investigate the allegations made in the EIA report on rosewood trade cannot be trusted.
Dr. Clement Apaak in a Facebook post said, "The committee is put together and will report to the Minister, it's chaired by one of his deputies and has members drawn from the Forestry Commission, the Ministry, Customs among others.
"How can the very same entities alleged to be deeply complicit in the ongoing illegal rosewood trade investigate a matter they are alleged to be involved in or superintending over?," he asked.
He added that "I truly cannot expect any meaningful outcome from the seven-member committee. The true motive for setting up this committee is yet to be known, but I suspect it's to cover up and or deflect attention from my petition to the Special Prosecutor."
MP for Builsa South Constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the Forestry Commission.
A report which was published by the Environmental and Investigation Agency in the US cited the Forestry Commission and the Wildlife Division for issuing an illegal permit for the felling of the tree.
According to Clement Apaak, some government officials are being issued with permits to fell the tree, he, therefore, petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute the individuals involved.
"I have petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the allegations of bribery that has allowed the illegal rosewood business to thrive and to prosecute those involved, I have submitted the petition to the Special Prosecutor today and in the petition I provided him with details in this report by the EIA and they have indicated their readiness to provide the office of the Special Prosecutor with more details on this so that he can investigate and prosecute anyone including party and government officials behind this illegal trade."