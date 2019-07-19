Former First Lady Lordina Mahama graduates with Master of Laws

Former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama has been awarded a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in Business Law/International Business Law from the De Montfort University in the United Kingdom.
The former First Lady was a long-distance student at the Leicester-based university.
She already holds a Master’s Degree in Governance and Leadership and a first degree in Hospitality Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
About Lordina Mahama
Lordina is the wife of former President John Dramani Mahama. Born on March 6, 1963, she hails from Bodom and Jema-Ampoma in the Nkoranza District of the Brong Ahafo Region.
As an entrepreneur with a deep passion for cooking, Lordina pursued a degree in Hospitality Management at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to complement her certificate in Catering from the Flair Catering Services.
Other significant achievements of the former First Lady includes;
- An award of Doctorate Degree in Humane Letters by Fordham University, New York
- An award for a campaign for cervical cancer, Maputo, Mozambique.
- Award for cervical cancer advocacy, Windhoek, Namibia
- Honours from the State of New Jersey and the City of Newark for her dedicated service to humanity and her philanthropic works.
- Induction into the Global Women Leaders Hall of Fame
- Global Inspiration Leadership Award at the Africa-Middle East-Asia summit in Dubai.
- Honours by the State of Georgia and Maryland in the United State of America for her work in women empowerment and support for children in deprived communities in Ghana.
- An honorary fellowship conferred on her by the West African College of Nursing
- Enstooled Queen Mother ( Sompahemaa) of Nkoranza Traditional Area in Brong Ahafo Region with the stool name - Nana Akosua Fremaa Ampomah Sika I
- Enstoolment as Development Queen of Bodom and Ampoma in the Brong Ahafo, and at Anloga in Kumasi, an Ashanti region of Ghana.
- Commendation by the United States Department report for 2013, for standing up and supporting the alleged witches in the Gambaga witch camp in the Northern region of Ghana.