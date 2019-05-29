Former Prez. Rawlings' mother is alive , death reports untrue

The Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has refuted reports indicating the demise of mother and says the woman is alive.
This follows media reports that mother to former President John Jerry Rawlings is dead.
A statement sighted by PrimeNewsGhana issued by the Communications Directorate of the office of former President Rawlings on May 29 2019, said the mother of the former President is alive:
''Madam Agbotui is alive, hale and hearty''.
The statement also indicated that members of the public should disregard reports on the demise of the former President's mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.
Below is the statement
