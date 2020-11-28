Founder of CRIA Prof. S.K.B Asante passes on

Founder of the Centre for Regional Integration in Africa (CRIA), Professor Samuel Kwadwo Boaten (S. K. B) Asante has died.
The Board of Trustees and Secretariat of CRIA in a statement announced the death of Prof. Asante, who is also a board member of the National Peace Council (NPC).
“It is with profound sorrow that the Centre for Regional Integration in Africa (CRIA) Board of Trustees and Secretariat announce the loss of the beloved Founder of the Centre. May PROF SKB ASANTE rest in eternal peace,” the statement said.
Prof. Asante is a lawyer and the Paramount Chief of Asokore Asante in the Ashanti Region.
He was the Chairman of the Committee of Experts that drafted proposals for the 1992 Constitution of Ghana in 1991-92.
Prof. Asante is an active international arbitrator, a member of the ICC court of International Arbitration, Paris, as well as several other arbitration institutions.
He is also a Fellow of the World Academy of Arts and Sciences and the past president of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.
About Prof. Asante
Samuel Kwadwo Boaten Asante (born 11 May 1933) was a Ghanaian lawyer and the Paramount Chief of Asokore Asante in the Ashanti Region. He is an International Arbitrator, and has served as International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce, International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).
S.K.B. attended Achimota School and the holds an Mphil in African Studies from the University of Ghana. He was a Fellow of Legon Hall and one of its first students residents. He holds a JSD from Yale University Law School, 1965; LLM, London University, 1958; LLB, from the University of Nottingham,1956.
An Honorary Chancellor of the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership,he was also a Visiting Professor at University of Ghana