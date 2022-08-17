Four killed, multiple injured in Bawku shooting

At least 4 persons have been killed and several injured after gunmen stormed the town Bawku in the Upper East Region and opened fire on the residents.
The four who met their untimely death around the Bawku Senior High School entrance were returning from Bolgatanga to Bawku in a commercial vehicle.
The incident happened on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at about 2:45 pm and 3:00 pm.
Although it is unclear why the assailants took the lives of the four persons, it has been linked to the ethnic disturbances in Bawku.
Their names have been given as Bunyaminu Adam; Fatawu Ibrahim, and Abduali Ibrahim.
The driver of the vehicle who sustained a gunshot in the leg together with one passenger managed to escape.
Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior is expected to visit Bawku today, August 17, 2022, to ascertain first-hand information on the ethnic disturbances in the area and proffer sustainable solutions to ending the protracted dispute that has claimed lives and property.