Four sustain injuries in GRA fire

Some four persons sustained various degrees of injuries when trying to quench the raging fire at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Head Office Annex at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area.
They are all personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service. An official of the Ghana Red Cross said three of the injuries are minor but one person is severely injured and has been transferred to the hospital.
The fire is said to have started around 8 am and though the service’s personnel were on the scene quickly, upset eyewitness noted that it took over an hour for them to start fighting the fire.
Firefighters are battling the raging inferno but with little success. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The street in front of the multipurpose edifice has been blocked as a crowd of onlookers thickens. The Ghana Red Cross is advising onlookers to stay clear of the burning building to prevent injuries from breaking glasses.
Prof Stephen Adei, who is the Board Chairman of the GRA, was at the scene but declined to speak to the media.