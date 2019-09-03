Fuel increment : Gov't should expect a change in election 2020 - Concerned Drivers Asso.

Members of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana have challenged the NPP government to expect a change in the 2020 elections.
According to them, the government has been insensitive on their path and have angrily stated that they should not be taken as fools.
In the strongly-worded statement issued and signed by the chairman of the Association, Paa Willie, they said “enough is enough. We are sending notice to the government to abide by the promises they made to drivers that made us vote for them to power and stop being wicked to us. For drivers are suffering”.
According to them, “what do this government take drivers for? fools or what? How can this government be this wicked and insensitive to us. A government that some of us campaigned for”. They questioned.
Read below the full statement:
CONCERN DRIVERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA
ACCRA- GHANA
2nd SEPTEMBER, 2019
Press release;
THIS GOVERNMENT IS WICKED, INSENSITIVE AND HAS DISGRACED DRIVERS
It has once again come to us as a shock and disappointed. Very unfortunate for a driver to wake up early in the morning for his work and upon reaching the filling station; fuel price has been increase once again.
What do this government take drivers for? Fools or what? How can this government be this wicked and insensitive to us.
A government that some of us campaigned for. A government that made us believe in them and we voted massively for, to take us for granted.
We want to remind the president and the NPP government that this is not the campaign promise they made to us and not the sweet words that made us formed drivers for change to campaign for them.
As drivers we have to pay more for the same liters of fuel we buys for our daily work. Just because the government does not really care about how we feel and how we take care of our selves and family.
Why the increase at this time?
The fact of the matter is that, drivers we are suffering and this government is being insensitive to us. This is not what we expect from you. This government doesn’t favour drivers at all. This government is very wicked,bad, insensitive and deceitful.
We are revising our notes and we will like to remind the president and the NPP leadership that 2020 is just around the corner and we challenge them to expect change. We will be at our lorry stations waiting for them during campaign time.
Enough is enough. We are sending notice to the government to abide by the promises they made to drivers that made us vote for them to power and stop being wicked to us. For drivers are suffering.
Thank you.
Chairman
(Paa Willie)
Dep. Secretary
(Owureidu )
P.R.O.
(David Agboador)
Cc
