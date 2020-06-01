Full speech: Akufo-Addo's 10th Covid-19 address President Akufo-Addo has reopened schools in the country for the final year…

US cities order curfews amid widespread clashes Curfews have been ordered in cities across the US in an attempt to stem the…

Fuel tanker on fire at Gomoa Dabenyi A fuel tanker is on fire at Gomoa Dabenyi in the Central Region.