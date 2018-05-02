Gov't releases full details of jobs created so far

The Akufo-Addo administration has come under scrutiny for claiming to have created a total of 1, 096,404 jobs under the Ministry of Employment, since it took over in January 2017.
Speaking at the launch of the Nation Builders Corps in Kumasi, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatious Baffour-Awuah said, several interventions made by the Akufo-Addo government between January 2017 and March 2018, resulted in the creation of 1,096,404 jobs. He added that the number is minus the jobs created in the informal sector.
Responding to his comments, the Minority in Parliament have questioned the claims and demanded proof of the supposed jobs.
The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliamentary Select Committee on Employment, Richard Quashigah in an interview on Wednesday with the Ghanaweb questioned the Minister saying, “where are the jobs? In which areas are these jobs? He must come clear. We will demand of him to come and tell us in Parliament where those jobs are. If you say within 15-months, nearly two million jobs have been created and you don’t tell us which sectors of the economy, then it leaves a lot to be desired”.
Mr Quashigah added, “you cannot throw out figures without justifying them. The Employment Minister must tell us, in clear terms, which areas these jobs have been created, which are the numbers for the public and which are the numbers for the private, which areas of the private sector is he making reference to because as far as I know, the One District-One Factory has not taken off".
The current administration, in what seems to be an attempt to justify its claims, has release the full details of the jobs created by government from January 2017 to March 2018.
The list involves the security services, ministries, commissions, governments departments and agencies, agric sector, mining sector, among others.
See list below: