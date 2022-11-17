Full video: Anas' exposé on 'Galamsey Economy'

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has premiered his latest project.
The exposé, dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ after being shown at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and TV3 Executive Theatre, the investigative journalist has released it to the public.
Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into the allegations levelled against Charles Adu Boahen in the Galamsey Economy exposé.
A statement from the OSP issued on Tuesday November 15 said: “The Office of the Special Prosecutor has promptly commenced investigations into the action of Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative exposé Galamsey Economy.”
“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the minister in the exposé Galamsey Economy, the president spoke to Mr Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations,” a statement from the Presidency said.
President Akufo-Addo on Monday terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen with immediate effect.
A letter from the Presidency, signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin thanked him for his service to the nation and wished him the "very best in future endeavours."