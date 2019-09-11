Funeral of late Ashanti chief turns bloody

Three persons have been hit by stray bullets fired at the funeral of the Paramount Chief of Nsuta, in the Ashanti Region.
The victims, Adusei Poku, 23, Abena Boahemaa, 11 and Abena Boatemaa 10, were hit as traditional priests spontaneously fired musketry at the one-week rites of the late Nana Aduagyei Bonsafo III.
Nhyira FM correspondent, Nana Boateng, told Myjoyonline.com that the victims were rushed to the Mampong Government Hospital and later referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where they are receiving medical care.
Abena Boahemaa has been discharged while Adusei and Boatemaa are still receiving treatment.
Police are yet to make any arrests but have initiated investigations into the incident, the reporter added.
