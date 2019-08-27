G/A : Car knocks down newspaper vendor at Okponglo, dies on the spot

A newspaper vendor has died following an accident that occurred at Okponglo in the Greater Accra Region today, August 27 2019.
Reports indicate that a vehicle knocked the deceased who has been reported dead at the Junction around Okponglo.
Also, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested by the East Legon Police.
This comes 24 hours after an accident occurred on the Nsawam- Adoagyir road on Sunday, August 25 2019.
The 40-year old vendor known as Eben and scores of other traders were briskly hawking when the incident happened.
Eyewitnesses say the driver veered off the main road onto the pedestrian walkway leading to the incident.
One of the hawkers said they heard a sudden noise from behind them to run for their lives only to turn to see a car had veered off the main road onto the pavement.
“I turned and saw the newspaper vendor on the ground and the Jeep which had two occupants was in a nearby gutter.
The driver and the passenger jumped out of the window before the traffic warden came to the scene.
According to the traders, although this is not the first of such incidents, they don't have a choice but to remain there to eke a living.
They are appealing to government to create avenues for them to earn a living so they leave such dangerous grounds.
There was a gory accident yesterday on the Nsawam - Adoagyiri road which claimed the lives of 5 persons and involved four cars.
An eyewitness recounted that one of the vehicles had a burst front tyre and veered off its lane, crashing into other vehicles.
READ ALSO: