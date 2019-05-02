G/R: One-year-old boy missing at Adjei Kojo

A one-year-old boy has gone missing at Adjei Kojo near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.
The incident occurred on Wednesday. The boy was last seen at home in a cream blue top and sea blue trousers.
The family of the little boy suspect he was stolen by a lady while playing with his elder brother.
An Uncle of the stolen boy, Abdul Razak Mohammed told Citi News that the suspect stole the boy after deceiving his elder brother that his father was looking for him.
“He was taken away from home between 5.30pm and 6pm. According to the elder brother, they were playing outside when a lady came to him and said his father was calling him. When the father asked where the little brother was and they both rushed outside, the little boy was not there. And the lady who told him that his father was calling him, was also not there.”
“So we assumed that it is the lady who took the baby away. The father made a call to the police station and they said we should come this morning [Thursday],” the missing boy’s uncle said.
Such stories are becoming popular in the media in recent times amidst confirmed incidents of kidnapping in various parts of the country.
President Akufo-Addo has promised to get tough on what he describes as the “phenomenon of kidnappings” in the country.
The three missing Takoradi girls and the recent kidnapping of some expatriates have heightened public fear.
However, speaking to members of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) at the Jubilee House on Monday, the President said he is determined to deal with the recent kidnapping scare.
“We are all concerned about this phenomenon of kidnappings which we have not known. Our brothers and sisters in Nigeria have known it. But we have not known it in this country and we need to do something about it to make sure that it doesn’t become a feature of our society.
“I am very, very determined on the issue and decisions are being taken as we seek what will be a clear manifestation of the determination I have to deal with this matter,” he said.
