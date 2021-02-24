Galamsey fight: I’ll apply the law without fear

The Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has promised to apply the law without fear or favour in his fight against illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’.
Answering questions during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Mr. Jinapor said he is aware of the political influences frustrating the fight against the menace, but maintained that he wouldn’t budge on his decision if approved.
“In every dispensation, when you’re rolling out policies, especially dealing with intricate sectors such as small-scale mining, you’ll have problems. I have taken time to study a lot of literature and noted that all the previous ministers encountered lots of challenges. You’ll often have party people and lots of big wigs fighting against the process.
“I agree that you will often have people in your own party and chiefs trying to frustrate the [fight against illegal mining] but I want to give a firm assurance that if I get the approval of Parliament, I’m moving in there with all humility and modesty to apply the law without few or favor.”
He added: “What is important is that the president is absolutely committed to making an impact in this illegal small-scale mining industry.”
President Akufo-Addo in January 2021 called for an open conversation on whether or not the activity should be allowed to continue.
Nana Akufo-Addo, in delivering the last State of the Nation address in his first term said the phenomenon of illegal mining has dire effects on the country’s environment and water bodies but there is the need for non-partisan discussions on whether or not it should be permitted in the country.
“There is one subject…I believe we the people need to have an open conversation, and that is the phenomenon of galamsey. Should we allow or not allow galamsey,” President Akufo-Addo said.