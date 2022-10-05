Galamsey menace: Akufo-Addo meets MMDCEs, Chiefs at Manhyia today

President Akufo-Addo will be meeting Municipal and District Chief Executives and the National House of Chiefs today Wednesday, October 5 at 10 am over issues surrounding illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).
The meeting will take place at Manhyia in the Ashanti region and comes amid a resurgence in galamsey activities.
It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in July 2017 put his presidency on the line with a commitment to end the illegal small-scale mining popularly called galamsey in Ghana.
Rallying Ghana’s traditional leaders together the president, said if there is one right thing to be done, that thing is for all to fight galamsey, reclaim the lands and leave for posterity a “green country” and a “clean space.”
He was addressing a forum against illegal mining organized to get Ghana’s chiefs involved in the fight against illegal mining.
He said even though he had great allies in government, the war against galamsey cannot be won without the influence of the chiefs.
“We cannot win this fight without the traditional support of chiefs,” he said, adding, "for any serious project, if you are not involved it doesn’t happen".