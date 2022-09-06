Galamsey: Prosecute Aisha Huang to serve as an example to other foreigners - Edward Bawa to gov't

A member of Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee is challenging government to ensure Chinese galamsey queen Aisha Huang's prosecution is followed through to its finality
According to Edward Bawa, this would serve as a deterrent to other foreigners who are desirous of engaging in illegal mining.
The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency urged the government to demonstrate seriousness in prosecuting her this time around.
"... she knows that she will come and when they arrest her worst-case scenarios she will use her network to find a way of freeing herself.
That's why she could dare to come back to this country. So I just hope that this time Aisha Huang would be used as an example to other foreigners who engage in these things in our country," Edward Bawa told Joy FM
READ ALSO: Illegal mining: Aisha Huang, 3 others arrested, remanded
His comment comes after an Accra court remanded Aisha Huang and 3 other Chinese nationals into police custody on Monday.
She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges of engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without license.
Aisha was remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court last Friday, after the court preserved her plea because there was no Chinese interpreter
She and her accomplices have since been remanded into police custody and are set to re-appear in court on September 14, 2022.
It will be recalled that Aisha Huang gained notoriety as an illegal mining kingpin in 2017.
She was arrested for the same conduct but later deported with the state discontinuing the trial against her.
Justifying why the state had to deport the Chinese national, the former Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, addressing some concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora at a town hall meeting on April 18, 2019, revealed that, "Putting [Aisha Huang] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem. It is not going to make you happy or me happy."
"We have a very good relationship with China. The main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro; it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us. So when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. There are many other things beyond what we see in these matters, and everybody is wide awake. The most important thing is that we established regulations and we are protecting our environment. That is far more important than one Chinese woman who has been deported back to her country," he explained further,” he said.