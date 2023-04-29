Galamsey report: Gabby files GHC10 million defamation suit against Frimpong-Boateng

The senior partner and co-founder of Africa Legal Associates (ALA), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former minister of environment, science, technology and innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over what he says are defamatory words the professor wrote against his person.
In his suit, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko (the plaintiff) is asking the court to award him GHC10 million by way of general damages, including aggravated and/or exemplary damages.
He is also demanding an apology and a retraction of the words written by Professor Frimpong-Boateng (the defendant) about his person.
Otchere-Darko is also praying the court to restrain Professor Frimpong-Boateng, his servants, agents or assigns through a perpetual injunction from repeating similar or other defamatory words against him.
The suit follows a 2021 galamsey report by Professor Frimpong-Boateng in which he accused Mr Otchere-Darko of interfering in his work as chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.
Professor Frimpong-Boateng claimed that Mr Otchere-Darko defended a company that destroyed the environment at a time an embargo had been placed on mining activities.
But Mr Otchere-Darko, a relative to President Nana Akufo-Addo and a private legal practitioner, refuted the claims.
Subsequently, Professor Frimpong-Boateng returned with details cataloguing Mr Otchere-Darko’s actions he found inappropriate.
Mr Otchere-Darko has therefore taken the matter to court to seek redress.