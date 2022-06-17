Gas explosion at Kumasi Shoe Factory, three injured

At least three persons have been severely injured after a gas explosion incident at the Kumasi Shoe Factory in Atonsu Agogo on Friday, June 17.
The incident which happened around 11 am also left two cars burnt. The gas tanker is alleged to have been discharging fuel into the company’s cylinder when it caught fire.
This caused panic among many workers who rushed out to ascertain what was happening, resulting in the injury of the three victims.
Firefighters are battling the flames as the area has been cordoned from the public for safety.
The injured have been sent to the hospital and are responding to treatment.
Reports indicate that two of the injured persons have been discharged.
Authorities of the Shoe Factory said they are still conducting preliminary investigations and would come out with more findings.