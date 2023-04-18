Gbugblaa Kpledomi Huemi Yami

As a show of unity, the people of Prampram visit the ancestral forest ahead of 2023 Kpledomi festival.
Anny Osabutey with additional files from PramCiti TV.
5:30 am on Monday morning, the rains began to pound. Signs of the rains coming started forming the night before, because the weather was sweetly breezy. My wife, who was then coming out of the kitchen, wearing a black t-shirt with Prampram We Dey inscribed on the front, said, “it looks like a giant storm his coming.” She went ahead to shut the windows and melted into the bedroom.
“I hope it does not affect the program tomorrow (Monday.),” she said. The ‘program’ she talked about was the ancient custom in Prampram that precedes the traditional Kpledomi festival. It is the traditional visit to the ancestral forest which is called “Huemi Yami” in Dangbe. The visit to the ancestral forest enables the spiritual heads to perform the necessary rites for the various deities, in preparation for the celebration of the festival.
The colorful rites performance was attended by the Paramount Chief of the Prampram Traditional Area Nene Tetteh Waka III, Queenmother Naa Osabu Abbey I, Asafoatse Djanban IV of Osheku, Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV of Agbazo and various clan heads and advisors.
Contrary to concerns the rains were going to ruin the spiritual ceremony, it was rather the perfect sign a unique day awaited everyone. And it was simply unique, spiritually uplifting and refreshingly uniting.
Led by Nii Ayertey Charway Labia of Kley Tsonkonya, Chief Priest of the Lalue shrine, the mother god of the people of Prampram, and colleague priestesses, the spiritual exercise started by the pouring of libation to the gods and ancestors.
The ban on drumming and noisemaking has been imposed in Prampram and environs for a certain period, prior to the Kpledomi festival. But in making his entrance to the grounds, Nii Ayertey Charway Labia, who led a retinue of other priestesses, kept beating the gong to signify their entrance. The group marched straight into a shrine where various priestesses kept bringing out drinks that had been donated by various persons for the ceremony.
Nii Ayertey Charway Labia evoked the ears of the ancestors, pleaded with them to be part of the ceremony to the very end. In the company of the various priestesses who stood on both sides in a ring format, the chief priest of Lalue Shrine kept reminding the ancestors of the impending Kpledomi festival and asked for their blessings. He also requested for the abundance of fish for fishermen when they go to sea, children for those seeking them and many more.
Standing behind a clay port placed in the middle of the grounds, the Lalue Chief Priest and two other colleagues took turns to evoke blessings upon the town. They called on the past and present spiritual heads, elders and seek their blessings. Amidst a loud cheer from onlookers, Nii Ayertey Charway Larbia, dressed in a white short, white shirt sleeve shirt, white scarf and both ankles decorated with beads and metal rings, went into a long monologue. He recalled the prowess of the elders who are no longer with us, and the enormous role they played to secure the unity of Prampram. He implored those present to play their part to ensure the unity and growth of the town, and called for prayer for the traditional leaders to rule with wisdom, humility and love.
This year’s event, described by some residents as one of the best they have seen in years, was graced by Original Nii Martey Laryea I, The Teshie Gbuglah Oblahiaa Mantse. He was accompanied by a retinue of ancestors and elders from Teshie, and the queenmother.
Nene Waka III later led a procession from the grounds to the Pier Yan shrine, where various performances took place. He walked hand in hand with Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV who looked regal in his outfit. Waving his horse whip, he acknowledged the greetings from the crowd who could not hide their joy for the show of unity among the traditional leaders in Prampram.
Later in an interview with Pram Citi Tv, a Ga-Dangbe Youtube channel devoted to archiving the history of Prampram and Ga-Dangbe people, some residents lauded the traditional heads for the efforts they continue to put in to ensure peace continues to reign in the town.
“Truly Prampram is rising,” said a middle-aged woman. “I have lived in Prampram my entire life but today’s event is unique and we pray it stays like that.”
An announcement of when the Kpledomi festival will take place will soon be made.