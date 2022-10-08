Gender Ministry condemns 'barbaric' assault of toddler in video

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned the assault of a toddler by a man captured in a viral video on social media.
A statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Gender Ministry in Accra, indicated that the act is against the Children’s Act 1998 as well as the criminal code of Ghana.
“The Ministry on behalf of Government strongly condemn this cruel, inhumane and barbaric act meted out to the child. The Ministry therefore appeals to the general public to support the Police with any information that will aid in the arrest of the manner”, the release said.
READ ALSO: Police place GH¢2000 bounty on man abusing toddler in viral video
It stated that the act was a clear violation of the law which was punishable
“We commend the Ghana Police Service and Child Rights International (CR) for launching a manhunt for the suspect in the matter and also staking a reward claim to any individual who will be able to provide information that leads to the arrest of the individual and rescue the child,” the statement said.
The Ministry therefore appealed to the public to support the Police with any information relevant to the matter and the arrest of the man.
The statement advised parents and guardians to correct their children with love and care when they made mistakes but not in a violent manner.
According to the Ghana Police Service, though no arrest has been made its intelligence teams and experts from the Police Cyber Crime Unit are working to arrest the man who was captured in a viral video physically abusing a toddler.
In the widely circulated video, the man is seen whipping the toddler in the presence of other men, while the little boy screams in pain.