GES announces reopening dates for SHS students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the reopening dates for Senior High School students.
The GES in a statement said SHS 3 students are expected to report to school on Sunday, January 5, 2019. The GES said this will help them have ample time to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Also, Form 1 and 2 Green track, as well as Form 1 Gold track students will also re-open on January 5, 2020, to complete their 1st Semester.
Full academic work will begin on Monday, January 6, 2020, as announced by GES.
However, Form 2 Gold track will resume on March 1 2020. It is also expected that the Form 2 Gold students will have full session to continue and finish part of their 1st semester and also continue through to end the 2nd semester for the 2019/20 academic year.
