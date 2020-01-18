GES appeals to staff to support voluntary blood donation by NBS

The management of the Ghana Education Service has called on its staff to assist the National Blood Service (NBS) to undertake a blood donation exercise.
The GES in a release urged its members to engage officers from NBS as they counsel students towards the exercise.
Portions of the release read: " National Blood Service (NBS), Ghana, an agency under the Ministry of Health requests volunteers to donate blood towards saving lives of the patients who may require safe blood services".
The NBS often undertake such exercises so they have enough blood at the Korle Bu blood bank which they rely on heavily in times of need.
Because of the increase in road accidents, most victims who are rushed to the various hospitals require blood and the NBS is always on standby to ensure they have enough blood stored.
Below is the full release