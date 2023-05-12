GES commiserates with bereaved families of 9 drowned pupils

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has commiserated with the families of the nine pupils who drowned at Faanaa, a community in the Bortianor area of Greater Accra
“The Ghana Education Service has received with shock another devastating news concerning twelve pupils who got drowned on their way home and nine unfortunately met their untimely death”. a press release signed by Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations, said.
“With a heavy heart, Management expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assures them that our hearts and prayers are with them in these trying moments”.
READ ALSO: 9 children drown after boat capsized at Faanaa-Bortianor
The nine children drowned on Wednesday, May 10, after a boat they were in capsized.
8 of the bodies were retrieved on Wednesday while the body of the 9th child was retrieved on Thursday, May 11, after a thorough search.