GES directive to Achimota School undermines authority of Governing Board- OAA

The Old Achimotan Association has in a statement said the directive from the GES for Achimota School to admit two Rastafarians undermines the authority of the Governing Council.
According to them, "The law governing the management of Senior High Schools in Ghana makes it the responsibility of the School Board to ensure effective and efficient governance of the school, putting in place the required rules and regulations for that purpose.
Even though the practice of GES officials issuing directives to schools is fairly common in Ghana, the current situation is properly the clearest example of a significant breach in the formal arrangements for school governance and regulation.
The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is also asking the Ghana Education Service to reverse it's directive to Achimota School to admit two first-year students who were denied admission into the school because of their dreadlocks.
The school had on Thursday turned home the dreadlocked students, asking their parents to cut off their hair or find another school for them.
The news caught national attention and GES then directed the school to admit the students.
NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu addressing a press conference on March 22, 2021, said the directive is a threat to conformity and says this amounts to deregulating the school system which will result in chaos.
"We are calling on the GES to redirect the headmistress and staff of Achimota School to ensure that the rules and regulations of the school and any other school is abided by students The school is not a fashion school or a place to exhibit one's religious belief it is an environment for training and conformity is part of training".
He also said NAGRAT is well placed to face any institution that wants to take the matter up legally.
"NAGRAT welcomes anyone who wants to go to court on this issue, that court case will not focus on only dreadlocks, it will cover conformity to rules and regulations".