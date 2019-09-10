JHS students unhappy over unavailability of GES' new uniform

Some Public Junior High students in the Greater Accra Region are unhappy over the unavailability of the new uniforms introduced by the Ghana Education Service, GES.
According to the JHS students, the new uniforms are not available on the market for purchase.
This follows the announcement by the GES in April introducing new school uniforms for Public Junior High Schools across the country.
Reports indicate that some public schools in Accra following the commencement of the 2019/2020 academic year today, turned up not in the prescribed new uniforms.
Speaking to Radio Ghana some students were excited about the new uniforms but were however unhappy the uniforms have not been made available for purchase before the new academic year started.
''We all wish to wear the new uniforms but it's not in abundance for us to buy and wear. We are excited about the new uniforms, but have not been brought to us to buy''.
Another added that: ''We don't get them to buy on the market, we are waiting for the government to bring them for our parents to buy them''.
''I haven't seen the uniform on the market but I really want to wear it'', another JHS student said.
READ ALSO : GES defends its decision to introduce new JHS uniforms
However, the cost of the uniform is supposed to be borne by the Parents. Some parents expressed their concerns that they have not heard much about the new uniforms
A parent said: ''Though am aware of the introduction of new uniforms, I have not sighted any yet on the market. I, therefore, made my ward wear the old uniform to school''.
''I haven't seen the new uniform anywhere since my child has been enrolled into a public school am forced to buy the old one but the teachers are encouraging me to buy the new one which is quite expensive and am pleading for reduction of the prices,'' another parent stated.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service says the old uniform will be faced out within a period of three (3) years.
READ ALSO :GES' requirement for recruiting new teachers